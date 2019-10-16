A 34-year-old man convicted earlier this year of extortion has been sentenced to two years and eight months behind bars – almost a year more than the Crown was looking for.

The Crown had asked for 21 months. Jennings’s lawyer made a last ditch effort this afternoon to secure a sentence of time served but the judge wasn’t having any part of it, sentencing him to federal time. Jennings addressed the court, telling the judge that if he was to impose any significant time that he would prefer a federal sentence – which means more than two years, allowing him the opportunity to avail of programming not available here. The judge said that despite Jennings’ 60 convictions and significant time behind bars he continues to live a life of crime, and said it was aggravation that the extortion occurred just 14 days after Jennings was released after servicing time for an assault.

Jennings went to the home to collect a $37,000 drug debt, that the judge said the victim didn’t owe. The exchange was captured on a door bell camera. The defense says they will appeal the sentence.