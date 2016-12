Shortly before 6pm on Thursday, emergency crews were called to the scene of a pedestrian-vehicle accident in the area of Thorburn Road and Wigmore Court. Once members of the RNC, St. John’s Regional Fire Department, and Eastern Health Ambulance were on the scene, it was determined that the woman who had been struck was jaywalking. She did not receive any serious injuries from the accident and was issued a ticket for failing to yield the right of way.