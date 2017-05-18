Justice Donald H. Burrage accepted a joint submission in Supreme Court on Thursday which sentences Pamela Pike to less than six and half years in prison for her role in Jason Skinner’s death. She received a credit of 497 days toward the 7.5 year sentence and the judge said there was no evidence to prove Ms. Pike intended to murder.

In sentencing, the judge said Ms. Pike is to be commended for dealing with her drug addiction. He was satisfied the apology given to the family was sincere, and that Ms. Pike did not have a history of violence. Justice Burrage highlighted that he felt the sentence falls within an acceptable range for manslaughter given the circumstances.

But for the family of Jason Skinner, the court system failed to provide the justice they were looking for. His aunt, Carmel Giles, told reporters the family believes the Crown came to an agreement with the Ms. Pike’s lawyer to quickly. They believe the Crown should have pursued more jail time at the higher end of the range of sentencing for manslaughter. The maximum sentence for manslaughter if life imprisonment.