An enormous cheque was delivered to the Janeway this morning, thanks to the generosity of the Operating Engineers, Local 904.

The Janeway Foundation unveiled the $1 million cheque at a special event, a donation that will support children’s health care in Newfoundland and Labrador. This gift will fund the purchase and implementation of a Central Monitoring System at the Janeway Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Centre, the first of its kind in Newfoundland and Labrador.

“This is an unprecedented gift for the foundation and it will have a tremendous impact on the care provided at the Janeway. We are overwhelmed by this generosity,” said Martin Sullivan, Chair, Janeway Foundation Board of Directors. “Continuous fetal monitoring is used primarily for pregnancies with risk of adverse outcome. A Central Monitoring System allows both physicians and nurses to see what is happening in real time at the main desk, facilitating a multidisciplinary approach to care.”

“I thank the Janeway Foundation and its donors for another generous donation that will enhance the care we provide to our patients within the women and children’s health program,” said David Diamond, President and CEO of Eastern Health. “This Central Monitoring System is a state-of-the-art tool to aid in the delivery of consistent and quality care.”

With approximately 2,200 members in Newfoundland and Labrador, Operating Engineers note the important role the Janeway plays for its members and their families who live throughout the province. “Many of us have been touched by the Janeway in one way or another. On behalf of our members, we have chosen to support the Janeway and invest in the future of our children’s health care,” said Terrence Hickey, Business Manager, Operating Engineers, Local 904.

The Operating Engineers, Local 904 is a long-time supporter of the Janeway Foundation. This new gift is their largest donation to the Foundation to date.

