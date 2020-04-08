The Janeway Children’s Hospital Foundation has made the difficult decision to postpone its 2020 Janeway Children’s Miracle Network Telethon. The health and safety of all those involved in the two-day fundraising event, is the Foundation’s top priority. Taking into consideration the concerns in the community surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic at this time, the Telethon will be delayed until the Fall, October 3-4. Once again, NTV will broadcast from three locations – St. John’s, Grand Falls-Windsor, and Corner Brook.

The telethon is the foundation’s biggest fundraising event of the year and it requires several months to plan the 14-hour live television broadcast, all on NTV. Historically, the annual telethon is held on the first weekend in June, along with other Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals across Canada. However, it is felt this postponement is necessary given today’s public health emergency within the province.

Its success relies on the unwavering commitment of hundreds of donors and volunteers who dedicate their time in support of the Janeway.

“The health of our donors and volunteers is paramount to us,” says Lynn Sparkes, President and CEO, Janeway Foundation. “In light of the uncharted territory in which we all find ourselves presently around COVID-19, we feel postponing the Telethon is the right move to make at this time.”

“We know this is the correct precautionary measure for the Foundation’s donors and volunteers,” adds Martin Sullivan, Chair, Board of Directors. “The Telethon is an enormous endeavour and raises significant monies for the Janeway to purchase life-saving equipment and fund research. But it is also an opportunity for the province to come together in support of our province’s only children’s hospital; so this is a postponement, not a cancellation. We hope our Newfoundland and Labrador population will once again rally their support for our children’s health care in this Fall’s Telethon. The need is not going away.”

Last year’s Telethon raised $3.5 million for pediatric health care.

For more information about the Janeway Foundation, visit www.janewayfoundation.nf.ca.