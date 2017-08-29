The night before Chase the Ace is like Christmas Eve in the Goulds. Only they aren’t waiting for Santa, rather the chance to win roughly $2 million.

The town is preparing for its last night of Chace the Ace. The charity lottery that started last October is coming to an end. It’s run by a group of volunteers from St. Kevin’s Parish. Organizers say they never anticipated the week-to-week jackpot would grow so big.

“It’s a seven-day-a-week thing,” says Carol O’Brien. She’s the force behind the massive lottery that’s gotten national attention. She’s one of 150 volunteers that run the lottery. Today, it is one of the biggest lotteries of its kind in the country.

The charity lottery gained popularity in the last couple of years. The power behind the lottery is people; the more popular it gets the bigger the jackpot, accumulating from week-to-week until it is won.

“We never imagined, we never dreamt that we could be so lucky. We never dreamt that this was going to turn into such a major production,” says O’Brien.

In 2016, Nova Scotia saw a similar Chase the Ace boom. In Sydney, the jackpot reached a record of $2.6 million, with just five cards remaining.

With less than half of Sydney’s population, the Goulds has also broken some records. Last week, more people gathered there than for any other Newfoundland and Labrador event. More than 70,000 passed through the well-oiled assembly line to purchase 50-50 and Chase the Ace tickets on Wednesday.

The lottery has been big for the community. Especially, for people in the food and beverage industry.

“It’s hundreds, and hundreds of customers per day,” says Mallory Ward. “It’s hard to actually put a number on it.”

She manages Keith’s Diner in the Goulds. Ward says Chase the Ace has brought in extra revenue and to keep up with the demand she’s been bringing in staff days before each Wednesday to prep.

“I read in one of the articles that they are putting off a rock concert every week. It’s more than that. Judging by the crowds and stuff. Hats off to all the organizers, for sure,” says Ward.

On Wednesday night, the 11-month lottery comes to an end. With just eight cards left, volunteers are hosting a last draw. They’ll continue to draw tickets until somebody gets the ace. Watch NTV’S Leila Beaudoin explain how it will work here: The Last Draw.

NTV will livestream the excitement on its website. You can watch that at NTV.CA starting at 7:45pm.