St. John’s East MP Jack Harris announced Thursday he is being treated for cancer.

“This week, I started treatment for a recently discovered lump on my neck that has proven to be cancerous,” Harris said in a statement. “I am fortunate that it was detected and diagnosed early, and the prognosis is good.

“I am following doctors’ advice and have every confidence in the treatment plan and our health care system. However I will be required to avoid public appearances and participation in community events for the next number of weeks.

“During the COVID-19 emergency we are all expected to practice ’social distancing,’ which is a very important public health measure to contain the spread of this virus, and I will be under an enhanced regime, working from home to avoid infection and to ensure continuity of the treatment plan.

“My Constituency Office remains open to continue to assist constituents by telephone and e-mail but is closed to walk in visits to protect the public and staff in keeping with public health guidelines.

“This is a difficult time for everyone in our community and we all have to do our part together to contain the spread of this virus.

“I will continue to focus my thoughts and efforts to assist where I can to help resolve problems for constituents and play my role with my parliamentary colleagues to continue to urge measures needed to address the ongoing national and provincial crisis.

“Please be assured that I have a positive outlook with respect to my personal circumstances and a profound sympathy for all those undergoing health challenges far more serious than my own.”