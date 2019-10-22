Jack Harris is heading back to Ottawa after he won a rematch in St. John’s East on Monday. Harris will be pushing for electoral reform and for federal support for rate mitigation. NTV’s Jodi Cooke reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.