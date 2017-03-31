‘It’s been a great match!’ Internship program finds jobs for students with barriers

When applying for a job it’s not unusual for a company to have an apply online only, option. But it is unusual to find information on a disability support program when exploring a job ad. Those are two of many barriers that are preventing disabled Canadians from finding a job.

But in Newfoundland and Labrador, a program is helping to knock down some of those barriers and help students like Jimmy Flynn, 17, land a job. “Yeah it’s pretty good, I like all the students and the staff that works there,” says Flynn.

Jimmy Flynn participated in STEP, a mentorship program created by the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Community Living. STEP partners graduating students with additional barriers to employment, with employers. It’s a hands on internship program that helps students build skills, gain experience and eventually find a job.

Pam Anstey, the executive director Newfoundland and Labrador Association for Community Living says the program is an eye-opener, “people learn that just because you have a disability does not mean you are an excellent employee.”

Since 2015, 20 students have completed mentorships. Several of them have been hired by the company that mentored them. “They are ready, willing and able and certainly very eager” says Pam Anstey, “It’s been a great match.”

