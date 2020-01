Finance Minister Tom Osborne says CUPE is rolling the dice by rejecting the province’s offer of a two-year contract extension with a 4 per cent wage increase over 18 months. NAPE’s leadership has accepted the offer and its 16,000 members are currently voting on the deal. But CUPE has concerns about pension benefits and wants to go back to the bargaining table to negotiate a new contract. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

