The federal government has released the official itinerary for the upcoming Royal Visit to Canada. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will make their first stop in St. John’s May 17.

Itinerary highlights

May 17: St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

Prince Charles and Camilla will kick off their visit to Canada with an official welcome ceremony in the presence of Indigenous leaders at Confederation Building, overlooking the capital of St. John’s. The public ceremony will include military honours, a prayer in Inuktitut, Innu drumming and Mi’kmaq music, as well as lively artistic performances showcasing the province’s rich tradition of song and story. The event will also include official addresses by dignitaries and The Prince of Wales.

The Royal Couple will then visit Government House, the official residence of the Lieutenant Governor of Newfoundland and Labrador, to participate in events with members of the community, commencing with a solemn moment of reflection and prayer with Indigenous leaders at the Heart Garden to honour and remember the Indigenous children who attended Residential Schools in Labrador and Northern Newfoundland. A discussion on Canada’s wool industry will follow, showcased through Newfoundland and Labrador artistry. The stop will also include the inauguration of the new Commonwealth Walkway—a Platinum Jubilee commemorative project—on the grounds of Government House.

They will wrap up their first day in Canada at picturesque Quidi Vidi Village, where they will meet local artists and participate in a collective work of rug-hooking at Quidi Vidi Village Artisan Studios. There they will meet with local vendors and members of the community during a walkabout of the harbour and visit Quidi Vidi Brewery to learn about their unique brewing process and meet with local food producers and representatives of Newfoundland and Labrador’s vibrant culinary scene.