SHARE

The provincial government has confirmed it’s ending a practice known as “birth alerts.” They allow social workers to flag expectant parents to hospital staff without their consent because they feel a newborn may be at risk. An alert can result in a newborn being taken from their parents. The Inquiry on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls found that birth alerts disproportionately affect Indigenous mothers, and called the practice discriminatory and a gross violation of rights.

-Advertisement-