Irving Oil has invested $20 million to expand the southside marine terminal in St. John’s. The expansion means vessels can offload fuel and refuel more efficiently.
Weather
st. john's, Newfoundland, Canada
broken clouds
8°C
9°
7°
76%
1.5kmh
75%
Thu
6°
Fri
16°
Sat
8°
Sun
10°
Mon
10°
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.