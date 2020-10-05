Irving Oil has confirmed its planned purchase of the Come by Chance oil refinery has fallen through.

“The agreement with NARL Holdings US LP for the purchase of the business commonly referred to as North Atlantic Refinery Limited has been terminated,” Irving Oil said in a statement on its web site. “Confidentiality provisions of the agreement prohibit Irving Oil from commenting further at this time”

The provincial government says Silverpeak, the current owners of the refinery, are working on options, but it’s not clear what those options are.

“This is a difficult, uncertain time for the workers at the refinery,” Industry Minister Andrew Parsons said in a statement. “The owner, Silverpeak, has invested substantially in the refinery which is an asset for the province. Silverpeak continues to work on its options. We have been talking with them regularly and we will support them as we can. The refinery is important to the people of the province.”

Premier Andrew Furey also released a statement on Twitter Monday evening.

“I recognize that this is an unsettling time for the hard-working people at the refinery in Come by Chance,” Furey wrote. “The refinery is an asset to this province, and one our government will maximize. Discussions are ongoing, and the owner continues to work on its options.”