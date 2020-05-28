Natural Resources Minister Siobhan Coady says Irving Oil intends to ramp up operations at the Come by Chance oil refinery once the sale is complete.

“We spoke with Irving Oil earlier today,” Coady said in a statement. “They have a long history in the province. They advised us that they are excited by the purchase, they feel the refinery is a great fit with their existing integrated operations, and that their intent is to ramp up operations at the refinery once the sale is final and to continue to provide a secure supply of energy to customers across the province.”