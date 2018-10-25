The Iron Ore Company of Canada adopted a family suite at the Ronald Mcdonald House in St. John’s on Monday.

Ronald Mcdonald House Charities helps to keep families with a sick or injured child close to each other in a time of need.

By adopting a room the company is helping the Andrews family of Creston, who are currently staying in the adopted suite while their newborn is in hospital.

Samantha and Jonathon Andrews, 2-year-old Katie and new born twins Zachary and Logan have been staying at the Ronald McDonald House for almost two months while Logan is being hospitalized.