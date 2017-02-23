Iron Ore Company approves Wabush 3 project in Labrador West

The Iron Ore Company of Canada will proceed with the Wabush 3 project, the company announced in a news release on Thursday.

Wabush 3 is a new pit that will be developed within IOC’s existing mine operations at a cost of $79 million. The company says it will extend the life of the mine, reduce operating costs and increase production of quality grade iron concentrates and pellets.

“This value-driven investment will deliver significant benefits for our business, employees and surrounding communities in Labrador West and Sept-Îles for many years to come, by increasing the life of the mine and allowing us to offer continued employment opportunities,” said Clayton Walker, president and CEO.

“The Wabush 3 pit is IOC’s best option to access low-cost, quality ore and provides a compelling opportunity to make our business more competitive by reducing operating costs during a period of increasing iron ore price volatility.”

The company says all key regulatory and environmental approvals are in place and construction is expected to start in the second quarter of 2017. First ore from production mining is expected in the second half of 2018, helping IOC ramp up annual capacity from 18 million tonnes towards 23 million tonnes.