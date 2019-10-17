Tuesday morning a flag person directing traffic at a construction zone on Water Street in Carbonear was intentionally hit by a vehicle.

So far the investigation has revealed that the vehicle entered the construction zone and was stopped by the flag person, who was not allowing vehicle traffic through.

The driver of the vehicle became irate and allegedly struck the flag person intentionally with his vehicle and fled the scene, driving through the construction zone.

The flag person was transported to hospital with minor injuries. RCMP have charged a 55-year-old man from Carbonear with Assault with a Weapon and for offenses under the Highway Traffic Act.

He has been released to appear in court on November 27. Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) was contacted given this incident occurred at a work site.

The RCMP and OHS continue their investigations. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Harbour Grace RCMP.