Invictus Games athletes representing Canada visited Parliament Hill on Tuesday on their way to Sydney, Australia for the 2018 Invictus Games.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ministers Harjit Sajjan and Seamus O’Regan greeted the group.

So far three international teams have arrived in Sydney in preparation for the games to start on Saturday, Oct. 20.

Newfoundland and Labradors own JoAnne Gilliland is the only athlete representing the province in the 2018 games. She can be seen directly to the right of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

