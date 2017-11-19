Firefighters were called to a vacant home on Mt. Scio Road shortly after 4:00 Sunday afternoon.

Police and firefighters have responded to several calls in the area over the last few weeks, including the discovery of a body in a field not far from the house that burned tonight and a fatal house fire just up the road earlier in the month.

Two fire stations responded to the call because it is an unserviced area of St. John’s (no fire hydrants); a water tanker also was dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters discovered a fire burning in the basement of the home and quickly knocked it down. There was smoke and water damage throughout. The home in vacant, and nobody has lived there for years. There is no electricity going to the home.

A police dog was brought in to conduct a search of the woods that surrounds the house but nothing significant was located. The fire is being treated as suspicious in nature. The investigation continues.