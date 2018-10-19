Firefighters were called to a vacant house on Springdale Street in downtown St. John’s over the supper-hour Friday.

They were met by smoke and flames coming from a century old three story wooden structure in a block of three homes.

All three homes are vacant and boarded up.

Firefighters had to force their way inside where they found the blaze on the third floor. They were quickly able to knock the flames down and keep the fire from spreading to the two adjoining homes.

All three homes are vacant and there is no power and they are boarded up, making the fire appear suspicious in nature. A police investigation is underway.