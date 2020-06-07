Police received multiple calls shortly after 9:00 am this morning reporting flames and smoke coming from a two story home on Petty Harbour Road in Goulds.

Firefighters from Gould’s volunteers station, along with stations in St. John’s and Mount Pearl responded to the fire.

Crews were able to make quick work of the fire, no one was at home at the time of the fire which appears to have started outside the home and spread inside.

Firefighters had to open up the roof to gain access to the fire, which caused significant damage to the home.

Petty Harbour Road was closed in the area, but has since reopened. Investigators with the RNC are on the scene looking into the cause if the blaze.