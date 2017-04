Sunday evening around 7:30 RNC received complaints of an intoxicated male knocking on residential doors in the West end of St. John’s. Follow-up investigation led to the arrest of a 60 year old male. He was initially being taken to the drunk tank to sober up. During the journey the accused male began uttering threats to the transporting officer. He now faces charges of uttering threats to cause bodily harm, he was held overnight to appear in court today.