A Pizzeria in the East End of St. John’s reported trouble with an unruly customer yesterday evening. The disturbance occurred around 4 pm and RNC were quick to respond to the incident. The scene escalated when, upon arrival the police officer was attacked by the male suspect. The 46 year old man was arrested and faces charges for uttering threats to cause bodily harm, assaulting a police officer and breach of court orders. He has since been held to appear in court.