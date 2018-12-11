A 36-year-old man who wanted to change judges went about it in the worse possible way, threatening to slit the crown prosecutor’s throat and asking about the judge’s daughter by name.

Colin Wheeler is currently serving a federal sentence for several offenses, including assault with a weapon. Last week he pleaded guilty to threatening a Crown attorney, intimidating the prosecutor as well as Supreme Court Justice George Murphy. It happened in October in Corner Brook while Wheeler was appearing by video.

Before court started he made several derogatory remarks against the Crown and threatened to slit her throat. When court came to order, Wheeler’s antics continued this time he focused on the judge and his family. Today, Wheeler was handed an additional nine months for his crimes. That is in addition to 37 months he is already serving. He said he wouldn’t harm anyone and just wanted a different crown and judge.