A bill protecting victims from having intimate images shared without consent is now law after receiving royal assent at Government House late Thursday night.

Government announced earlier this week it would table legislation to protect intimate images – also known as revenge porn – from being shared in the public domain. Justice Minister Andrew Parsons hoped to have the law in place before the end of the fall House of Assembly sitting, but managed to pass the bill almost immediately.

Effective now, the person sharing the intimate images faces the onus to prove they had permission to do so; otherwise, victims could sue for payment of damages, payment of profits made from distribution, and any other action the court decides to create deterrence.