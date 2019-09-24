He’s made floral arrangements for the likes of Elton Jon and Paul McCartney. Now, Neville McKay is in St. John’s to teach some of the latest tricks of his trade. NTV’s Beth Penney reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.