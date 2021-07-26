There’s a new Interim Chief of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

It’s Patrick Roche. The former commander for the RNC in Corner Brook, and Labrador. Roche began his career with the force in 1985.

Throughout the following 36 years, Roche has worked in the patrol services and criminal investigation divisions, before heading the RNC’s operations on the west coast and Labrador.

Roche replaces chief Joe Boland, who announced his retirement effective July 31. Roche will assume his duties on August 1st, and assumes the job as the force deals with a widening scandal over allegations of sexual misconduct by some police officers.