Rainbow Riders, who provide horse-riding therapy to children with different abilities, paid the St. John’s Regional Fire Department a visit on Thursday to say thank-you.

Earlier this month, crews from the department helped rescue 15 horses from the Rainbow Riders stable as the Mount Scio forest fires blazed nearby.

“Horses are extremely sensory animals,” says executive director Kelly Sandoval, adding the fire crew had to act fast to get the animals out as water bombers flew over-head and the animals grew anxious.