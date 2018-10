The Muskrat Falls inquiry from two of the most outspoken critics of the project. David Vardy and Ron Penney pushed for the Public Utilities Board to do a full review of all the alternatives, but admit they failed in that mission. Meanwhile, the inquiry also got tied up with who did not get called as a witness, but Commissioner Richard LeBlanc made it clear he’s not interested in personality conflicts. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

