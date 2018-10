The Muskrat Falls inquiry wants to know if the Nalcor tail was wagging the government dog in the development of Muskrat Falls. It was just one of many contentious metaphors debated at Monday’s hearings. Former government lawyer Todd Stanley faced questions about his comments that Nalcor was a “runaway train” and a “fiefdom” that the premier’s office thought was the “best thing since sliced bread.” NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

