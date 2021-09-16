The Innu Nation continues its legal challenge of the Muskrat Falls rate mitigation deal with a ruling expected early next week. Meanwhile, the Nunatsiavut Government announced Thursday it does not recognize the land claim of the NunatuKavut Community Council.

“We have taken time to review and research NCC’s claims and have come to an informed position,” Nunsatsiavut President Johannes Lampe said in a statment. “Based on our research, our consultations and the history of our people, the Executive Council does not recognize the proposed NCC land claim. We recognize that some members of the NCC may themselves have some Indigenous ancestry and backgrounds, but the NCC is not entitled to Inuit rights and it has no viable claim to land in Labrador. The beneficiaries of Nunatsiavut are the Inuit of Labrador.”

The NunatuKavut Community Council released a statement of its own calling Nunatsaivut’s statement harmful and hurtful.

“The Nunatsiavut Government does not have the authority to accept or reject our land claim,” the NCC said. “The opinion expressed in their media release is hurtful and harmful. We are saddened that the Executive Council, representative of our cousins in the north, would conduct research about us and without us and in a way that blatantly undermines our right to self-determine. Inuit in Nunatsiavut and NunatuKavut share many of the same kinship networks. Many of us share the same ancestry, the same families. And we share a common story rooted in our collective resistance to colonization.”