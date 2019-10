The Innu Nation has gone to court to block an MOU on self-determination signed by NunatuKavut and the federal government back in September. The Innu allege the talks undermine their own land claim, which has not been settled yet, and are asking the federal court to rule that NunatuKavut has not met the test of being indigenous. The NunatuKavut Community Council is calling that a form of racism. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

-Advertisement-