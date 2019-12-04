The death of a 33-year-old man at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary last month has been ruled a homicide.

Jonathan Henoche, who was awaiting trial for the death of Regula Schule, died Nov. 6 after a violent altercation with corrections officers. On Wednesday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide. The matter is being investigated by the RNC’s Major Crime Unit.

Police are not commenting further, but Justice Minister Andrew Parsons will address the investigation on Thursday.