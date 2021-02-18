Inmates and staff are being tested at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary as a precaution.

That’s after a close contact of a correctional officer tested positive for COVID-19. The officer was last in the workplace Feb. 7 and was already self-isolating. To date, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff or inmates in any of the province’s correctional facilities.

As a result of the community spread in the St. John’s-metro area, fewer than two dozen employees are out of the workplace in self-isolation. Most of these employees are nearing the end of their isolation period and are expected back to work in the coming days. The Justice Department says HMP is still being staffed as normal. In an effort to prevent COVID-19 from entering our facilities, and to limit the potential spread of the virus, the inmate and staff population are being encouraged to be tested for the virus. Eastern Health officials are on site today conducting testing.

All visitation and in-person programming offered by external facilitators was suspended Feb. 8. Since Public Health Guidelines changed last week, inmate movement within facilities has been minimized and an area of quarantine has been prepared. All new admissions to custody are screened using a questionnaire and in accordance with a protocol developed in consultation with infection control specialists. Decisions on inmate care are made in consultation with medical professionals.