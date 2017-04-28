Hundreds of thousands of workers are injured in Canada every year. Almost 1,000 of them did not return home. On Friday, those people were remembered at a ceremony for the National Day of Mourning. NTV’s Heather Gillis reports.
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.