It was the spark that helped make Newfoundland and Labrador a “have” province. Hibernia began producing oil 20 years ago, and on Friday the industry celebrated the anniversary. NTV’s Leila Beaudoin reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.