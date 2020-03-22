In a statement on Caul’s Funeral Home’s website, the business says that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 visited their business at some point on Sunday, March 15th, Monday, March 16th or Tuesday, March 17.

“We were contacted by the Department of Health at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2020 to inform us that an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 attended the visitations and/or funerals for the Late Shannon Fleming and the Late Edward Tobin at Caul’s Funeral Home, LeMarchant Road, at some point on Sunday, March 15th, Monday, March 16th or Tuesday, March 17th.”

The funeral home says specific details of the individual and visit are not being provided at this time.

“Management has asked if we should close the building due to this information and the Department of Health has advised us to remain open.”

The Department of Health has advised that anyone who came in direct physical contact with individuals at either of these visitations should self-isolate for 14 days and if feeling ill, should call 811.