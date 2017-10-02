The final report on last spring’s flooding at Mud Lake has found it was a result of a combination of natural causes and not the operation of the spillway at Muskrat Falls.

“It is unfortunate that the factors listed above all came together in the same year that the

construction at Muskrat Falls could appear to have any potential effect on the river conditions,” the report concluded. “It is understandable that local residents would associate the flooding with the Muskrat Falls development. However, KGS Group has not found any factors that have been significantly influenced by any construction or operation of the Muskrat Falls facilities in 2016 and 2017 and that would have worsened the flood potential at Mud Lake.”

But the report did warn of flooding risks in the future after the dam is complete, so it made recommendations for flood mitigation and advance warning systems.

“There are also factors that could further intensify the potential for flooding during river ice breakup in the future after full impoundment of the reservoir at Muskrat Falls, as discussed in Section 8.0. None of these actually occurred in 2017 because the Muskrat Falls Reservoir contained only an insignificant amount of stored water.”

Read the full report here: http://www.mae.gov.nl.ca/waterres/flooding/Lindenschmidt_review_all.pdf