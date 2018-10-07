Police forces across Canada are participating in ‘Operation Impact’ – a national traffic initiative to combat unsafe driving practices. The goal is to save lives, reduce injury and keep our roadways safe. The project will target the top collision causes in the country; seatbelt use, impaired, distracted and aggressive driving. Increased visibility means more checkpoints and traffic safety stops.

Holiday travel across the province has resulted in over 50 tickets so far. Thanks to combined efforts by members of both the RNC and RCMP, Officers caught three separate individuals driving in excess of 50 km/h over the posted speed limit. Vehicles were seized and licences suspended.

Drivers are reminded to consciously consider road safety when behind the wheel. Ensure all passengers are properly restrained, pay attention and refrain from distracted or aggressive driving behavior. Do not text while driving and never drive impaired.

Our Officers in Corner Brook have partnered with the @RCMPNL to keep our roads & highways safe this holiday weekend!! #OperationImpact #DriveSafe #slowdown🚓🚓 pic.twitter.com/TMVpvfga9o — Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (@RNC_PoliceNL) October 5, 2018