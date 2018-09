After 37 years with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, Sgt. Sandy Harvey is hanging up her uniform one final time and retiring from the police force. Sgt. Harvey was a pioneer for women in the RNC – a well loved member of the force and the community she policed for more than 3 decades. Earlier this week, she joined NTV’s Jodi Cooke in studio to talk about her career.

