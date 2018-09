Retired RCMP officer Boyd Merrill was known for his communications work both outside and inside the force in this province but since hanging up his uniform last fall, Merrill hasn’t stopped spreading his message of hope – as he calls it.

Now the founder of Think About It Productions, Merrill is using his experience as an officer to talk about mental health, its importance in the workplace and understanding it better. NTV’s Jodi Cooke sat down with Merrill to find out more.