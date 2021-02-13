Newfoundland and Labrador’s Chief Electoral Officer Bruce Chaulk has suspended in-person voting in Newfoundland and Labrador’s upcoming provincial election.

The election will now shift exclusively to voting by mail, using special ballots.

Statement from the Chief Electoral Officer

The following is a statement from Newfoundland and Labrador’s Chief Electoral Officer, Bruce Chaulk:

As a result of this evening’s change to Newfoundland and Labrador’s Public Health Alert Level, I am suspending in-person voting for all 40 provincial electoral districts. In-person voting will not be rescheduled.

The election will now shift exclusively to voting by mail, using Special Ballots. Information on the Special Ballot voting process can be found in the backgrounder below.

I urge anyone interested in voting in this election to apply for a Special Ballot to ensure your democratic participation.

We have extended the application deadline to Monday, February 15 at 8:00 p.m. Anyone requiring assistance with the application process is encouraged to call our toll free number 1-877-729-7987 or 729-0789 (local).

Completed voting kits must be returned to Elections NL on or before Monday, March 1.

BACKGROUNDER

Special Ballot Voting Process

In order to vote by Special Ballot you must apply and provide identification.

Applications are available here: www.elections.gov.nl.ca/elections/resources/forms/sb/SB-F-1.pdf

You can request a Special Ballot by:

Submitting an online application (at www.elections.gov.nl.ca)

Emailing an application to specialballot@gov.nl.ca

Printing and submitting an application by fax (709-729-5671)

After Elections NL approves your application, a voting kit is mailed to you via express post.

The voting kit contains:

A blank ballot

A series of envelopes to protect the secrecy of the vote

A list of official candidates

An Express Post return envelope

The ballot must be marked with the name of the candidate or the name of the candidate and their political party.

Do not put any other markings on the ballot (initials, words, etc.) or your ballot may be rejected.

You must place the marked ballot inside the green ballot envelope.

You must then place the green ballot envelope inside the blue declaration envelope.

Make sure you sign and date the blue declaration envelope. If it has not been signed, it will be rejected.

You can then place the blue declaration envelope inside the express post return envelope.

To return your voting kit to Elections NL, you can either put it in the mail or drop it off to Elections NL headquarters (39 Hallett Crescent in St. John’s).