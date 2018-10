In Her Name – a vigil for murdered and missing women and girls in Newfoundland and Labrador will take place tonight at the Colonial Building in St. John’s, at 6:30pm.

The names of over 120 Indigenous and non-Indigenous women and girls will be read.

The vigil is A collaboration of the St. John’s Status of Women Council/Women’s Centre, the St. John’s Native Friendship Centre, the NL Sexual Assault Crisis and Prevention Centre and Violence Prevention – Avalon East.