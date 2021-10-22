The N.L. English School District has suspended in-class instruction at Sacred Heart Academy in Marystown because of an increase in COVID-19 cases linked to the school community.

This action took effect Friday and will continue until Public Health advises the District that in-class instruction can resume. School staff will be working identify the learning resource needs of students, and to plan for the transition to at-home learning on Monday, Oct. 25. Student Services staff will work with the school in the coming days to prepare for the in-school learning needs of students identified as being unable to participate in online learning.

Meanwhile, Public Health advises that all other schools in the Marystown area can remain open to in-class instruction at this time.

But Public Health has advised the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District that, unless otherwise directed, the following enhanced public health measures will be in effect at schools on the Burin Peninsula until further notice:

● Cohorting and physical distancing measures will be implemented, where possible.

● The use of non-medical masks is recommended for all students in Grades K-3. This includes when students are in classroom spaces as well as all common areas and while on the bus.

● Students in Grades 4-6 are still required to wear masks while attending school. This includes when students are in classroom spaces as well as all common areas and while on the bus.

● Extracurricular activities and field trips are not to take place until further notice. However, individual classes are encouraged to spend time outdoors during the school day when possible.

● Virtual gatherings should be prioritized. There will be no assemblies.

● Enhanced cleaning measures will be implemented, in line with 2020-21 measures.

● Community use of schools is not to occur until further notice.

Schools currently advised to operate under enhanced protocols are: Christ the King School, Donald C. Jamieson Academy, Fortune Bay Academy, Holy Name of Mary Academy, John Burke High School, Lake Academy, Marystown Central High, Pearce Junior High, St. Anne’s School, St. Joseph’s Academy, St. Joseph’s All Grade and St. Lawrence Academy.