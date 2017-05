Sunday morning Police responded to a road rage incident that was reported shortly after 9:30 a.m. The vehicle was first observed in the town of Torbay, the male driver then continued to drive erratically within the Northeast end of St. John’s. The 24 year-old driver was ticketed for Imprudent Driving and Making a U-Turn on a Highway. The male was also charged with Impaired Driving and Failing the Breathalyzer. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.