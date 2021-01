Schools in the metro St. John’s area are open this morning, Thursday, Jan. 21.

In anticipation of stormy weather, schools will close and bus runs will return students home this afternoon three hours earlier than the regularly scheduled time.

An announcement on Friday’s school status will be made by 6:00 a.m. tomorrow.

For information on the status of individual schools, visit: https://www.nlesd.ca/schools/statusreport/index.jsp.