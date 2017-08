Early on Wednesday morning, police received a report of a collision in the centre-city area. RNC were able to determine that a vehicle struck a fence and fled the scene. With the assistance of the public, the vehicle and driver were tracked down a short time later. The 24-year old female driver was charged with Impaired Driving and Failing the Breathalyzer. She was also issued a ticket for not having a valid driver’s license. She was released to appear in court at a later date.

