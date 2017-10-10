Monday afternoon around 4:15, RNC Patrol Services received a report that a vehicle had struck a guardrail in a CBS business’ parking lot then driven off. Just 5 minutes later, a second call reported a vehicle that had gone off the road into a ditch near Foxtrap. Once on the scene, police charged a 40-year old man with Impaired Driving, Failing the Breathalyzer, and Failure to Remain at the Scene of and Accident. The vehicle was impounded and he was released to appear in court at a later date.

