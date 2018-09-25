Sunday morning shortly after 9am, RCMP in Grand Falls-Windsor received a report that there was a vehicle stopped on the Trans-Canada Highway near the town. Once on the scene, police learned that the vehicle had run out of gas on the roadway and the 22-year old male driver from Grand Falls-Windsor was impaired by alcohol. The driver, who blew nearly three times the legal limit, was arrested, charged with Impaired Driving, and released to appear in court at a later date. The man’s vehicle was impounded and his license was suspended.

